We talk about the recent uptick in U.S. COVID cases, the ever-elusive end of the pandemic, and the skepticism around vaccines and lockdowns. We also touch on Donald Trump’s move against Big Tech, and we close out with some old sitcom gems. Hint: Chuckles the Clown. Give a listen.

