An Open Letter to Ta-Nehisi Coates

The Terrible American Turn Toward Illiberalism

Can it be reversed?

A merica is at culture war. The battle lines and formations are starkly visible: coastal versus inland, urban versus rural, “globalist” versus nationalist, Black Lives versus Blue Lives, pussy hats versus MAGA caps, antifa versus alt-right. There is no third camp, the partisans say. One must pick a side. Forgive me for declining to do so, seeing as neither side stands for a positive principle worth going to war over.

The Campus Sex-Crime Tribunals Are Losing

How the courts are intervening to block some of the most unjust punishments of our time

I n late August, U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett blocked Miami University from suspending a student the school had found guilty of sexual assault. The student claimed that his due-process rights had been violated by Miami University’s fact-finding process. This process had featured a proceeding in which all the witnesses corroborating the accuser’s claims had refused to appear—and at its conclusion the chair of Miami’s disciplinary panel simply accepted their unverified statements as “true.” When the case reached federal court, university lawyers argued that cross-examination of the absent witnesses was irrelevant because the accused student was allowed to say that he disagreed with their claims. The university, Barrett responded, misunderstood the importance of cross-examination for assessing witness credibility. Miami’s “claim that no amount of cross-examination could have changed the minds of the hearing panel members,” the judge concluded, “arguably undercuts the fairness of the hearing.” The “arguably” was a nice touch.

Generation Jihad

Review of 'Terror in France' By Gilles Kepel

I n January 2015, armed terrorists shot up the Paris office of the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo and went on a killing spree at the Hypercacher kosher supermarket in Porte de Vincennes; ten months later, gunmen opened fire inside Paris’s Bataclan theater during a rock concert; and in the summer of 2016, a Tunisian resident of France drove a truck into crowds of people strolling on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice. Nearly 250 people have been killed in Islamist terrorist attacks in France over the past two and a half years. This is the reality that Gilles Kepel, France’s leading Islamicist and expert on terrorism, analyzes in his brilliant new book.

Sometimes a Deal Is Just a Deal

Media Commentary

P
resident Trump, in case you haven’t noticed, has a tendency to exaggerate. Nothing is “just right” or “meh” for him. Buildings, crowds, election results, and military campaigns are always outsized, gargantuan, larger, and more significant than you might otherwise assume. “People want to believe that something is the biggest and the greatest and the most spectacular,” he wrote 30 years ago in The Art of the Deal. “I call it truthful hyperbole. It’s an innocent form of exaggeration—and a very effective form of promotion.”

Jack Benny’s Comic Program

Remembering something wonderful

Mary Livingstone and Jack Benny
T he art of comedy underwent two radical transformations in the first half of the 20th century, both triggered by the emergence of new electronic technologies. With the coming in 1926 of network radio, vaudeville comedians who had previously performed their self-written routines over and over again in theaters across America were forced to depend on professional writers to supply them with a steady flow of fresh material for the weekly radio series that soon became their bread and butter. And with the coming of network television 21 years later, radio comedians had to develop ways of amusing audiences that could now hear and see them.

So Long, Mary Ann

Review of 'The Transferred Life of George Eliot' By Philip Davis

W ould George Eliot be invited to speak at Berkeley or Middlebury nowadays? Probably not, even though she was once a feminist icon. Her politics were too gradualist regarding this or that social-justice issue, and she was never a suffragette. Then there’s her prose style: clause heaped on clause, each demanding attention. It’s a stiff challenge to our media-saturated minds. True, the campus crowd would applaud her having lived for 24 years with a man she wasn’t married to, but what’s with her retrogressively heterosexual desire to live with a man? Finally, there’s her last novel, the proto-Zionist Daniel Deronda (1876), in which she was hard-headed about Near-Eastern social conditions. A Jewish homeland, she knew, would have to defend itself, militarily, against unfriendly neighbors. Riots might break out, and I do not say this lightly.

