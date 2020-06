Along with a reflection on the current state of discourse around the national move toward reopening society, the COMMENTARY podcast discusses the ongoing assaults on the old orders. Abroad, China has abandoned its traditional caution and is testing its parameters, aggressively, in every direction. At home, civil unrest has erupted over the arrest-related killing of George Floyd. Where does it all end?

