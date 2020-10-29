Given that the country is only days away from an election, it is perhaps to be expected that the partisan bickering about Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court didn’t end after she was successfully confirmed. But it might come as a surprise that the fight is playing out among supporters and detractors of the Girl Scouts of America.

On Wednesday, the Girl Scouts posted congratulatory messages for Barrett on social media. The statements, posted on Facebook and Twitter, were completely non-partisan and anodyne. What’s more, they were similar to many others it has posted about female Supreme Court justices over the years. On Twitter, the Girl Scouts’ tweet featured images of all five female Supreme Court justices and the words, “Congratulations Amy Coney Barrett on becoming the 5th woman appointed to the Supreme Court since its inception in 1789,” followed by the celebration emoji.