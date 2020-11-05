After a spring and summer of pandemic-related lockdowns across the country, many parents hoped to be able to send their children back to school in some capacity in the fall.

But in a year that turned all discussion of school reopening into a proxy war over the legitimacy of President Donald Trump’s COVID strategy, rational assessments of the risks and benefits of school reopening were hard to find. Though other nations had successfully and safely returned children to the classroom, and research has demonstrated the low risk of coronavirus spread in schools (as well as the detrimental effects virtual schooling was having on children), educational institutions across America remain shuttered even now.