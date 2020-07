Today’s podcast takes up the fact (as detailed in a chart made by David Bahnsen for his indispensable website Covid and Markets) that deaths and ICU admissions in this supposed dangerous new wave of Covid cases simply don’t track with the crisis numbers of a few months ago—something undiscussed in the press. Also, why spend on college when there’s no college? Give a listen.

The chart:



