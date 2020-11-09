Search
The podcast considers how we can turn the page on the Trump presidency now that Biden is president-elect—and how conservative ideas of manliness should both govern the president’s behavior going forward and what his most loyal supporters should actually expect of him. Rest assured we do not let Joe Biden off the hook—despite moderate talk during his acceptance speech, he’s already kowtowing to his party’s left, and we show how. Give a listen.

John Podhoretz is the editor of Commentary.

