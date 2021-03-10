Search
The popular “relief” bill and the vaccine rollout accelerations put Joe Biden in the catbird seat, setting himself up to take credit both for our emergence from the pandemic and a roaring economic recovery. Will it work? Also, what did Dr. Fauci mean when he said the CDC would be liberalizing its guidance over the next few weeks—was this an implicit admission it was slowing the roll until the relief bill is signed into law? Give a listen.

John Podhoretz is the editor of Commentary.

