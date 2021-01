Today’s podcast takes up the executive order frenzy of the new administration and Biden’s embrace of critical race theory and the teachers’ unions’ view of how no school should reopen (watch this jaw-dropping video from the teachers union in Chicago) until they decide it’s safe. And, of course, the looming Senate trial in the Trump impeachment. Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, SoundCloud, and Stitcher.