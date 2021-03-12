Today’s podcast analyzes Joe Biden’s speech to the nation regarding the pandemic and asks whether he’s remaining funereal about the present and immediate future in order to be able to claim victory after victory because of underpromising or out of a desire to keep people under control until we can be sure the virus is fading away. And what’s this about New York Democrats in the House wanting Andrew Cuomo to resign? Give a listen.

