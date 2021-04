Noah Rothman returns from vacation to help us make sense of the Biden administration’s claim we need trillions in “infrastructure” spending at a time when job creation is going through the roof and the American economy is about to soar. Also, what on earth is going on with Matt Gaetz? Give a listen.

