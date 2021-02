Why are Andrew Cuomo’s poll numbers still strong? Why is Joe Biden making anti-Israel personnel moves at the State Department and refusing to talk to Benjamin Netanyahu? Why is Nancy Pelosi forming a commission to investigate the January 6 storming of the Capitol? And why is a 16-year-old’s mental health fodder for a reality show? Give a listen.

