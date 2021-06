On the final podcast of the week, we try to make sense out of Joe Biden praising bipartisan dealmaking before promising to pass everything left out of the bipartisan infrastructure deal—which will likely destroy that deal. What’s the game here? Is there one? And did Mike Pence just end his Republican political career? Give a listen.

