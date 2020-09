Today’s Noah-less podcast features the Commentary crew’s horrified disbelief at Alex Ross’s astounding claim in the New Yorker that American classical music originates from white supremacy, moves on to the justice or lack thereof in the coming ban on Chinese social media platforms in the United States, and then judges Joe Biden’s town hall performance on CNN. Give a listen.

