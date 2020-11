On the Election Day podcast, when it’s all over but the results, we stop the punditry and look back to elections past with our friend Daniel Casse, veteran Republican campaign hand. What happened with Clint Eastwood and the empty chair? How about Chris Christie’s entourage? How Bob Dole chose the seating chart on his plane? And lots more. Give a listen.

