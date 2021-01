The podcast goes at Andrew Cuomo hammer and tong as the whistle is blown by a fellow Democrat in New York state on his handling of the coronavirus. But that’s not all! What about Trump and Kevin McCarthy? What about Nancy Pelosi’s enemies list? What about hedge fund guys yelling on TV about people who have no right to invest the way they invest? Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, SoundCloud, and Stitcher.