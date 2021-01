Today’s podcast takes up Joe Biden’s early executive actions and the complaints by his COVID czar that they’ve been left no plan to implement, which is a falsehood but politically very much in keeping with the way incoming administrations try to lower expectations. The question is: Will Biden go woke when his entire candidacy was a feint toward the non-woke? Give a listen.

