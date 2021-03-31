Search
We’re joined today by Israeli journalist Ruthie Blum to discuss the bizarre phenomenon of Israel likely heading toward a fifth election in two years despite the multiple triumphs in the past year attributable to the leadership of embattled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Why hasn’t Israel’s success in national vaccination carried Netanyahu to new heights? And we continue to discuss vaccine hesitancy and its problems. Give a listen.

John Podhoretz is the editor of Commentary.

