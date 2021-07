James B. Meigs joins today’s podcast to discuss the Delta variant surge and the continuing refusal of many on the Right to act to contravene it. We also talk about the weirdness of Democratic senators announcing they had agreed to a $3.5 trillion deal that, in fact, they hadn’t all agreed to—and why on earth the Biden administration is giving into Iran. Give a listen.

