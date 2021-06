The disappointing jobs report will be answered by an explosion of cliches, we say on today’s podcast, but the ability of the Biden administration and liberals in general to make excuses for the failures of their own policies is waning by the day. As is, perhaps, Donald Trump’s sanity. Give a listen.

