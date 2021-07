The leftist attacks on America around July 4 may prove to be the unforced error of all unforced errors, or so we say on today’s (sadly Noah-free) podcast. We also talk about tenure for critical race theorists, who really knows about critical race theory, and who should be talking about the vaccination problem. Give a listen.

