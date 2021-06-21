The evidence is everywhere: An extraordinary number of people seem to prefer living under masks rather than accepting the data that say the pandemic is over. Why? We go into that, and the extraordinary story of the lab leak in the Soviet Union that American “experts” agreed was a naturally occurring phenomenon… because saying so was taking a side in the political-cultural-ideological war of the time. Sound familiar? Give a listen.

