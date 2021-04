A jury of 12 peers listened to the evidence and rendered a verdict. Before the verdict, the jury’s impartiality was questioned by the Left. After, it’s being questioned by the Right. And what of the efforts to turn a shooting in Columbus, Ohio, into a new George Floyd case? And what of the vaccination numbers slowing way down? Give a listen.

