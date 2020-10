Today’s podcast dives deep into the behavior of the mainstream media and tech companies in response to a New York Post story about Joe Biden’s son Hunter—about the naked and deliberate way they sought to shut down access to the story and choke the oxygen out of it before it went viral. What conceivable defense can there be for such behavior? And why did they do it? Give a listen.

