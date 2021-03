Should we feel sorry for the poor Biden people who find themselves on the knife’s edge when it comes to border security? And should we feel sorry for ourselves that our path out of COVID is being blocked by those with social anxiety? And should we care about cancel culture canceling liberals when liberals don’t care about conservatives getting canceled? Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, SoundCloud, and Stitcher. And check out the COMMENTARY podcast merch page.