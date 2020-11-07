As far as the electorate goes, President-elect Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. is the political version of Goldilocks’s porridge. He’s not too hot (Trump). He’s not too cold (AOC). But even if he’s just right, he’s still porridge—dull and flavorless, but for those who voted for him, hopefully filling.

Which is why he won. He won the Democratic primary because he promised not to be a left-wing lunatic and he won the presidency because he promised to be someone other than the president we have now. In some ways, Biden has received the easiest mandate any politician ever has—because he isn’t Donald Trump, he doesn’t want to be Donald Trump, and he couldn’t be Donald Trump if he tried. So in that sense, his presidency will be a resounding success from Day One. With every breath he takes, he will be as promised—Not Donald Trump.