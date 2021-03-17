After yesterday’s podcast highlighted Biden’s homeland security secretary all but inviting illegal aliens to cross the border—but later on–George Stephanopoulos helped the president fix the problem his underling had created. But is this really a fix, or just a dodge? And why would Biden endorse making the filibuster a “talking filibuster”? And why did he sort of say and not say that Andrew Cuomo should resign? And more. Give a listen.

