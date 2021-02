The podcasters end the week arguing over the meaning of the Biden administration’s decision to strike Iranian targets even as they attempt to reenter Obama’s Iran nuclear deal. And wonder as well at the bribery and fecklessness in the $1.9 trillion relief/stimulus bill and what it portends. Give a listen.

