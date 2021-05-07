Search
On today’s podcast: Unfortunate job numbers—job creation expected to be around 1 million coming in at 266,000 instead—may be the perfect expression of how intrusive government policy in the form of direct unemployment benefits from the federal government are actually encouraging people to stay home rather than go out to work. More bad policy is in the potential offing through the infrastructure proposals. More bad policy is being made by the notion of waiving patent rights for the vaccines. Give a listen.

John Podhoretz is the editor of Commentary.

