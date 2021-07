The podcast crew expresses skepticism at the notion that Biden and the Democrats have a brilliant strategy to get their $3.5 trillion spending bill passed. And we express skepticism about Joint Chiefs chair Mark Milley’s self-portrait as the man Who Saved America from the New Nazis. And we praise Olivia Rodrigo, who’s great. Give a listen.

