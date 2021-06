The numbers don’t lie. We’re weeks away from the pandemic being over in the United States, and yet the bitter clingers still threaten our future. Why? And why are Trump fans saying he will be “reinstated” as president? And why, if it happens, is Bibi Netanyahu on his way out? Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, SoundCloud, and Stitcher. And check out the COMMENTARY podcast merch page.