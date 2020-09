The media can’t bear to report it, but the polling over the weekend shows movement toward Donald Trump and rising concern over urban unrest—and they’re going hand in hand. Can the Biden people see what’s happening or are they blinded by their press coverage? And we discuss Christine Rosen’s important article, “You Will Be Re-Educated.” Give a listen.

