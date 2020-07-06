Today’s podcast goes into the mystifying coverage of the Coronavirus—mystifying because the public is being misled about the fact that the virus’s deadliness is (at the moment) on the wane, not on the rise. And we discuss the wild misrepresentation of Donald Trump’s speeches this weekend. Could it be that both share the same root: A desire to deliver the knockout blow against Trump now that he’s reeling and on the ropes? Plus crime goes crazy in cities and the craze to cancel Hamilton. Give a listen.

