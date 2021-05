Today’s podcast exults in what can only be called exit-velocity numbers about the pandemic and a shift in tone from the panjandra of the public-health community given the good news. Then we tell you the truth about what’s going on in Jerusalem before making fun of liberals trying to explain the reasons for the bad jobs report. Give a listen.

