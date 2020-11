The podcast today examines how Joe Biden came out and calmly said he’d be president soon and didn’t much care what Donald Trump was doing—and three seconds later the political world had a collective nervous breakdown over a weird series of firings and new installations at the Department of Defense. Biden wants to cool things down, but he seems to be the only one. What’s going on here? Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, SoundCloud, and Stitcher.