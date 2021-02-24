Search
Login

With the good news about the vaccine, the question that faces us (and the podcast crew today) is how will the politicians who have exercised such extraordinary powers over the past year behave now that they should no longer be used or necessary? Once they’ve tasted the sweet ambrosia of control, can they give it up? And hey, notice that Biden now has “kids in cages” too? Give a listen.

And thank you to all who purchased an item from the new COMMENTARY podcast merch page. Take a look at our wares and keep the candle burning!

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunesSoundCloud, and Stitcher.

John Podhoretz is the editor of Commentary.

Letter
+ A A -
You may also like
Close
Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Copy link
CopyCopied