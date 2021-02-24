With the good news about the vaccine, the question that faces us (and the podcast crew today) is how will the politicians who have exercised such extraordinary powers over the past year behave now that they should no longer be used or necessary? Once they’ve tasted the sweet ambrosia of control, can they give it up? And hey, notice that Biden now has “kids in cages” too? Give a listen.

