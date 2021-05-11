Today’s podcast takes up the catastrophic error made by the Centers for Disease Control in assessing the risk from outdoor transmission of COVID, as detailed by David Leonhardt in the New York Times. Then we go into the catastrophic error made by Joe Biden on pumping unemployment money into the economy, which he tried to correct on Monday. And then into the potentially catastrophic error made by Hamas and Islamic Jihad in assuming the West would come to their aid when they’re firing hundreds of rockets at Israel. Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, SoundCloud, and Stitcher. And check out the COMMENTARY podcast merch page.