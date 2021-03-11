Search
Today’s podcast reflects on how the purpose of social media is increasingly as a forum for cruelty–and why that is so seductive to so many people. Also, the reinvention of Joe Biden as the second coming of FDR: will it stick? We warn about the possibility of violence surrounding the trial of Derek Chauvin, and wonder who hasn’t been molested by Andrew Cuomo. Give a listen.

Don't forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, SoundCloud, and Stitcher.

John Podhoretz is the editor of Commentary.

CopyCopied