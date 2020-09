The madness continues, with the Antifa suspect in a point-blank assassination of a Trump supporter shot dead by federal marshals as police officers find themselves in the crosshairs in various cities—and Donald Trump is accused of calling dead Americans who served and died for their country “losers.” We talk about what it all means—and why you should watch “Cobra Kai” on Netflix—on today’s podcast. Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, SoundCloud, and Stitcher.