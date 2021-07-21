Search
Today’s podcast continues our conversation from yesterday about the Jeff Bezos expedition and the hunger among elite liberals to heap scorn and derision upon it, him, and the very idea of technological progress. Why? And are there really breakthrough infections? And what can we learn from Eric Adams, NYC mayoral candidate, and his commonsensical neocon remarks? Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunesSoundCloud, and Stitcher. And check out the COMMENTARY podcast merch page.

John Podhoretz is the editor of Commentary.

CopyCopied