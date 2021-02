The podcast achieves new heights, or lows, of crushing morosity today as we contemplate the botched impeachment trial—botched by Democrats!—and the new “how to open schools” guidance from the CDC that seems not to follow the science but rather the desires of liberal and leftist “stakeholders.” Oh, and some interesting Democratic appointments round it all out. Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, SoundCloud, and Stitcher.