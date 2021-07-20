Today’s passionate podcast features praise for the American people when it comes to vaccination and serious querying why we are turning this amazing national mobilization success into a neurotic failure. And we celebrate Jeff Bezos’s trip into near-space and ask again why it is that we are being told by the liberal establishment that it is a pointless and vainglorious effort. Cheer up, people! Give a listen.

