Is inflation coming? The answer is “yes,” but the experts are saying not to panic. Really? Ever lived through an inflationary spiral? We discuss that, the refusal to distribute conservative books, and the media’s refusal to hold itself accountable for false stories about “Russian bounties on American soldiers.” Give a listen.

