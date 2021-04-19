Search
Login

Why does Rep. Maxine Waters get to call for “confrontation” in case the verdict in the George Floyd case doesn’t go the way she wants? Shouldn’t she be named and shamed? Or is that just to be left to liberal reporters who get to pick and choose who’s named and shamed? And here’s one for you: Why aren’t Fauci et. al. naming and shaming the Americans who won’t get the vaccine? Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunesSoundCloud, and Stitcher. And check out the COMMENTARY podcast merch page.

John Podhoretz is the editor of Commentary.

Letter
+ A A -
You may also like
Close
27 Shares
Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Copy link
CopyCopied