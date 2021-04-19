Why does Rep. Maxine Waters get to call for “confrontation” in case the verdict in the George Floyd case doesn’t go the way she wants? Shouldn’t she be named and shamed? Or is that just to be left to liberal reporters who get to pick and choose who’s named and shamed? And here’s one for you: Why aren’t Fauci et. al. naming and shaming the Americans who won’t get the vaccine? Give a listen.

