A day of confusion in Washington as the Biden administration says it wants schools reopened but then also seems to implicitly agree with the teachers’ unions that schools can’t reopen until everyone is vaccinated by insisting on “prioritizing” teachers. How to make sense out of this? And what’s this huge story out of Israel about a mammoth oil spill? Give a listen.

