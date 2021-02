Today’s podcast raises the specter of a negotiation between the new president and ten Republicans who offer the possibility of a bipartisan deal on COVID relief. Will he take it as an opportunity to prove he can work across the aisle or view it as a political trap? Also, more on Andrew Cuomo’s perfidy and Donald Trump’s GOP blackmail. Give a listen.

