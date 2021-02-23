Today’s podcast examines the latest blowup in the Cultural Revolution overtaking journalism, as Slate defenestrates a staffer who actually did something woke—but thought it over first. Should we care, or does this mean no one is safe from this marauding band of cancellers? How about the Biden people trying to use ethnicity and gender to protect and advance the cause of a controversial appointee’s confirmation? And how did Biden do in commemorating the horror of half a million American lives lost to COVID? Give a listen.

