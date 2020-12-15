Since November’s vote, the results of which were never ambiguous, almost everyone has played the president’s game.

Donald Trump pretends that he won a race he decisively lost. Elected Republicans, who believe they are still beholden to Trump’s devoted followers, make-believe along with him. And the news media, presumably in opposition to both, maintain an ever-watchful eye on anyone in Trump’s orbit who breaks from the party line. This dance actively preserves the state of suspended animation in which American politics has languished for the last six weeks.

Even if this symbiosis is a product of Trump’s antagonism, the press is allowing perverse incentives to dictate the terms of its coverage. The objective in political media is now to land blows, even the fleeting and glancing sort that will soon be forgotten, designed to shatter the delusion under which the GOP is operating. If the Republican Party has become beholden to a destructive fantasy that must be refuted at every available opportunity, anyone who provides that opportunity becomes a useful foil. Today’s foil to Trump’s GOP is, oddly enough, Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Though he held out for the Electoral College’s official verdict, on Tuesday Putin became the latest foreign leader to congratulate Joe Biden on his victory at the polls. Although Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell offered congratulations to Biden shortly thereafter, much of the media took that opportunity to frame Putin as the ironic voice of sanity—compared, at least, to leading Republicans.

“It will now be an unavoidable historical fact that Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy, Lindsey Graham, and the rest of the Republican leadership only acknowledged President-elect Biden’s win after Russian President Vladimir Putin,” CNBC’s Steve Liesman marveled. “Incredible,” NPR’s Steve Inskeep agreed. “[T]hough he was weeks behind other leaders, he still acknowledged reality sooner than many Congressional Republicans.” NBC News’ Chris Jansing echoed these sentiments. “Ahead of many Republican members of Congress,” she wrote, “Vladimir Putin has sent a message to Joe Biden congratulating him on his victory in the presidential election.”

“Putin finally congratulates Biden, ahead of most Republican leaders,” the Los Angeles Times headline read. “Putin was one of the last world leaders who had not acknowledged Biden’s victory,” USA Today reported. “Many Republican lawmakers have followed Trump’s lead and not publicly endorsed Biden’s victory.” “Putin congratulates Biden on election victory—before Trump, McConnell and Republican leadership have,” Fortune Magazine declared. Revealingly, that last detail is so irrelevant to the story that it isn’t even mentioned in the report’s body.

The subtext is barely concealed: Even Vladimir Putin isn’t as nakedly dishonest as Republican lawmakers.

The incentive structure that led the political press to anoint Russia’s autocratic president today’s protagonist is clear. Their readers know who the bad guy in this story is. There was, however, at least one journalist who rejected these incentives in favor of the bigger, and more accurate, picture: “More like: After revelations of the most brazen cyber-attack against the U.S. in decades and detailed evidence linking him to Navalny’s poisoning, Vladimir Putin congratulates Biden,” CNN analyst Bianna Golodryga observed. That’s precisely correct.

By rights, today should be a terrible day for Putin in the press. On Monday, the details of a sophisticated, months-long digital espionage operation were exposed. That conspiracy, allegedly executed by Russia, targeted the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, National Institutes of Health, Treasury Department, Commerce Department, and State Department. Investigators suspect the list of affected agencies is likely to grow. The extent of the sensitive information compromised by Russian sources is not public, but private experts believe that Moscow’s digital spies had been infiltrating U.S. systems since March. Russia’s targets suggest that the operation may have exposed technological secrets and reveal national-security risks.

That’s not all the bad news Putin got on Monday. That same day, the media outlet Bellingcat (in cooperation with CNN and Der Spiegel) and Russian opposition figure Alexie Navalny revealed that his near-fatal poisoning by the nerve agent Novichok was the work of Russia’s Federal Security Service. It may come as no surprise that the presence of this Soviet-era chemical weapon, which has been previously used in assassination attempts targeting the Kremlin’s adversaries, indicates Russian involvement. But the evidence the Bellingcat investigation presented is especially compelling. The report names the alleged plotters, both prominent medical doctors as well as FSB operatives. It reveals that the effort to neutralize Navalny had been ongoing for nearly three years, and it used telephone metadata, flight records, and secretive offline databases to buttress its conclusions. “Given this implausible series of coincidences, the burden of proof for an innocent explanation appears to rest purely with the Russian state,” the report concluded.

Indeed, it does. These twin revelations should have made for a terrible news cycle for Putin in Western news media. Russia’s president only escaped the full measure of opprobrium that he is due by handing the Western press a cudgel with which they could beat Republicans. That might satisfy regular news consumers’ hunger for confirmation bias, but it also advances the geopolitical objectives of one of America’s chief foreign adversaries. That’s a high price to pay just to irritate Trump.