The COMMENTARY podcast discusses the Hobbesian state of nature into which Seattle is descending as the protesters’ demands have shifted away from racial justice and toward the abolition of capitalism. The anti-police backlash increasingly appears to view human nature and the institutions that mankind creates as perfectible, which is a fallacy that can only exist (somewhat counterintuitively) in the absence of ideals.

