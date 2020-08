Wilfred Reilly joins the show today as Abe Greenwald enjoys a well-deserved vacation. The GOP gets the opportunity to make their case to the nation on the first night of the Republican National Convention. The Democratic Party’s failure to address rising rates of violent crime and episodes of civil unrest around the country represents a prime opportunity to strike the contrast they want.

